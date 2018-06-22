Masood discusses projects with Finance Minister

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, met Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Finance, Planning and Development, at her office and congratulated her on assuming her new position.

The President raised with the Finance Minister issues related to the infrastructure development of the Muzaffarabad and Neelum campuses of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Muzaffarabad. The Federal Minister assured the President that the interim government would be supportive of the ongoing projects and proposals in regard to the infrastructure development of the public sector universities in AJK.

President Masood Khan said that in the past one year the development budget for Azad Kashmir had been more than doubled and was now being utilized with vigour and precision for economic development of the state, as well as the welfare of the people.

He also sought the help of the Finance Minister in addressing the residual matters relating to resource constraints being faced by the AJK Government and underlined that most of the support needed was for mandatory payments.