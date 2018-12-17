Masood denounces massacre of Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has strongly denounced the abhorrent and ruthless killing of innocent people by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

“India wants to frighten people of Occupied Kashmir and weaken their freedom sentiments but she will never succeed in its evil designs. The latest wave of brutalities against the innocent people is nothing but a state sponsored terrorism,” President Masood Khan said while reacting over the cold blooded killing of over ten people and wounding scores of others in Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir.

Terming the Pulwama massacre by Indian occupation forces as grave violation of the human rights, he said gruesome act of terror has unveiled brutal face of India.

It is high time that the United Nations intervene and establish a commission of inquiry in the light of the recommendation by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to halt Indian state sponsored terrorism, he demanded.

“If international community fails to act swiftly, the concept of human rights, respect for humanity and human dignity will be left irrelevant. The United Nations is duty bound to protect the human rights of the people all over the world and Kashmir is no exception,” he emphasized.

Paying rich tributes to those who have offered supreme sacrifices of their lives in IOK, President Masood said the sacrifices of precious human lives will not go waste and their struggle for freedom and justice will crown with success one day. He also expressed solidarity with the families of scores of those injured in the brutal forces actions.

The president said that Pulwama massacre has exposed once again the false claims of rulers in New Delhi that everything is normal in Kashmir. The fact is that death, destruction and playing havoc with the precious human lives of the people is norm in Kashmir for long.

Saying that India is seeking military solution of Kashmir and wants to crush freedom struggle of Kashmir with brute force, President Masood said India is wrong to assume this as people of Kashmir are determined to take their struggle to its logical conclusion.

“Taking lives of innocent people is abhorrent and intolerable,” Masood Khan said, adding that Indian occupation forces stationed in IOK backed by unbridled powers under the black laws are committing crimes against humanity and unleashing fear among the people of Kashmir.”

He paid tributes to the resolute leadership of Joint Resistance Movement (JRM) for their firm resolve; AJK President endorsed the long march call given by JRM to protest Pulwama carnage. He said that continuous bloodshed in Occupied Kashmir is equally a matter of deep worry and concern for the government and people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.—INP

