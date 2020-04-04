Masood denounces India’s attempts to change IOJK demography

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MUZAFFARABAD The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has spurned the new domicile rules imposed by the Indian government with the motives to change demography of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK). ‘The Indian government must abandon its policy to make Kashmir its colony, and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people in the light of the UN Security Council resolutions,’ he warned. In a video message, he condemned the Indian government for imposing new domicile law, and said that this was a part of the well-hatched conspiracy of the Indian rulers designed to turn the Muslim majority of the occupied territory into a minority and an abortive attempt to suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination. The AJK president said that another motive behind the new domicile law is to deprive the Kashmiri people of their right of job, and to dole out favours to the Hindu fanatic activists of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that India’s BJP regime had carried out this night ambush on the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir when the whole world was busy in combating Coronavirus, and the besieged and oppressed people of Kashmiri itself were affected by the pandemic as well as the brutalities of the Indian Army. While describing the domicile law as a conspiracy of the BJP and the RSS to snatch the lands of Kashmiri people, Sardar Masood Khan said that from the very first day, India has been toeing the policy to make Kashmir its colony and to enslave the Kashmiri people. However, he maintained that the Kashmiri people have never accepted this policy and would also never surrender to India