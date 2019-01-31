Masood condemns travel restrictions on Kashmiri leaders

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir has condemned the confiscation of passports and travel documents of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders by the Indian Government preventing them from traveling abroad to attend the Kashmir event to be held at the House of Commons in London. In a statement issued here, the President said that such manoeuvres will not be able to dampen the spirits of the Kashmiri people and their leadership in their struggle for ascertaining their right to self-determination.

The President lamented Indian government’s approach towards suppressing the voices of the Kashmiri people by using brute force, restricting their movement and illegally incarcerating innocent political leaders to jails all over India. ‘India is under the impression that by killing, maiming and arresting unarmed Kashmiris they will be able to quash the freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir’, he said.

President Masood Khan paid rich tribute to the resistance leadership and the Kashmiri people for their unwavering and staunch stance in the face of the Indian occupation forces which has used military might against innocent protestors.

Share on: WhatsApp