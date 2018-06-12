Masood condemns latest youth killing spree

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly condemned the killing 0f six Kashmiri youth in fresh acts of terrorism in Kupwara district.

Under the garb of search operation Indian forces freely kill daily the Kashmiri youth violating all human rights he pointed out.

He said that the Kashmiris were being victimised to quell their freedom struggle and their right to self-determination.

He also expressed deep concern over the continued detention of the Joint Resistance Leadership and arrests of other political activists. He added that the entire territory of the IOK is under siege and in many cities entry and exit points have been blocked which has created difficulties for patients, student and teachers. “This kind of blockade must be immediately.

The President said that in order to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, India will have to openly acknowledge the dispute and cooperate with the leadership of Kashmir and Pakistan to explore a diplomatic solution through dialogue within the framework of the UN Security Council Resolutions.—PR