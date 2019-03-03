Masood condemns indiscriminate shelling by Indian forces

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly condemned Jamaat e Islami being declared as an “unlawful association” by the Indian government in Indian occupied Kashmir. He further said that the National Investigation Agency is raiding homes of Hurriyat leader and Jamaat-e-Islami worker, and constantly harassing them. He further that India instead of welcoming Pakistan’s peace gestures, continues to fan the flames of war and has also increased its cross border shelling along LOC.

The President made these remarks during a call on by a Jammat-e-Islami delegation led by Ameer Jamaat e Islami Azad Kashmir Khalid Mahmood who called on the President here Jammu and Kashmir House. Khalid Mahmood informed that the Jammat-e-Islami is peacefully operating like any other political party and is peacefully supporting the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

Despite this, he said, the Indian government has closed the offices of Jamaat-e-Islami, arrested their workers and even shut down the schools being managed by the organization. After the Pulwama incident, the President said that the whole of Indian Occupied Kashmir is being terrorized by Indian forces, where tear gas, pellet guns and live ammunition has been used indiscriminately leading to the cold-blooded murder of Kashmiris, incidents of sexual violence and reports of homes being ransacked.

President Masood Khan strongly condemned the army operations in Srinagar, Islamabad, Bijbehara, Kupwara, and Handwara and demanded an immediate stop to all such measures adopted by the Indian occupation forces. He said that in February alone over 30 innocent Kashmiris have been killed in IOK. The President said that Indian occupation forces have also opened indiscriminate fire along the Line of Control which has led to the martyrdom of numerous innocent citizens from Azad Kashmir. He said that Kotli, Nakyal, Pandu, Tata Pani, Samahni, Neelum and Chakothi have been heavily affected by the shelling, adding that 3 shells were deliberately aimed at Nakyal Sub Divisional Headquarter and the main market there. He expressed his concern over the hundreds of affected families who have been displaced due to Indian shelling.

The President assured that the AJK Government is taking necessary measures to address the concerns of its citizens living along the LOC and the government is also arranging compensations in this regard. He said that even though post-Pulwama; tensions have escalated inside Kashmir and between the two nuclear neighbours, it has, on the other hand, made evident to the global community of the sensitivity of this region and the importance of resolving the Kashmir dispute. He said that the international community must take cognizance of India’s cross border violations and also the gross human rights violations in IOK

Ameer Jamaat e Islami also invited the Azad Kashmir President as the chief guest to an All-Party Conference on Kashmir to be organized by them. The President accepted the invitation and expressed his pleasure in attending the conference.

