Masood condemns Indian ceasefire violation

Observer Report

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly condemned and denounced the blatant ceasefire violations by Indian forces across the Line of Control in Leepa Sector, resulting in the martyrdom of 65-year-old Zulfiqar Sheikh and severely injuring two innocent children.

Terming the act as a cowardly and unprovoked act of terror, the President said that Indian forces continue to violate the LoC agreement and target innocent our citizens, their property and livestock. India, he said. is using these tactics to divert the world’s attention from the gross human rights violations taking place in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that such dastardly acts of terror will never be able to thwart the spirit of our citizens living in Azad Kashmir nor will it be able to crush the freedom movement in IOK.

Share on: WhatsApp