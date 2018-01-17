Masood condemns Indian aggressive posture

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling across the LOC targeting civilians and Pakistan’s Armed Forces personnel. He paid rich tribute to the four brave soldiers martyred due to yesterday’s shelling and said a befitting response will be given to India for its violations across the control line.

The President made these remarks while talking to Shah Ghulam Qadir, Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly who called on him here in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the President said that the people and Government of Azad Kashmir will play a more dynamic and vigorous role in projecting the Kashmir issue at the international level.

The President said that the unbridled Indian Occupation forces are using indiscriminate brute force against the innocent Kashmiris and have taken to transforming the demography of Muslim populated areas in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

President AJK recommended reaching out to the Parliaments of powerful nations and raising awareness about the war crimes committed in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“The international community including the global civil society must be sensitized to the atrocious human right violations taking place in IOK”, said the President.

On the occasion, Speaker AJK Assembly informed the President of various development projects taking place in Neelum. The President said that steps will be taken to make Neelum a major tourist destination in Azad Kashmir by developing local infrastructure, constructing roads, establishing standard hotels and tourist facilities.

Both leaders urged the need to uphold merit and accountability for ensuring good governance in Azad Kashmir. The President said, “No compromise will be made on merit, accountability, transparency and public service.—PR