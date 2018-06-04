Masood condemns crushing of youth by CRPF vehicle

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday strongly condemned the killings of Qaiser Butt, who was deliberately run over and crushed by a vehicle driven by the Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Srinagar of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

This, he said, was a deliberate and brutal act to terrorise the Kashmiri people in order to silence their voices for freedom, a press release said. He said this was a new method to kill Kashmiris in addition to the lethal pellet guns being used to blind innocent Kashmiris.

The AJK President shared the concern of the Joint Resistance Leadership that in the recent weeks there has been a surge in civilian killings, and desecration of religious places.

“The occupation authorities in Kashmir announced a ceasefire in the Holy month of Ramadan but despite that the killing spree of innocent Kashmiris continues unabated. Peaceful demonstrated are now being crushed under vehicles”, he said.

The President demanded that all Joint Resistance Leadership- Syed Ali Gillani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik – be immediately released and civil liberties be restored.

He also appealed to the international community to take notice of such heinous crimes by the occupation troops against peaceful demonstrators.—APP