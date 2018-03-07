Masood condemns brutalities by Indian forces

Brescia, Italy

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly condemned killing by Indian occupation forces of 6 innocent civilians in Shopian, and subsequent lockdowns and crackdowns in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the recent killings taking place in IOK, the President said, “Six young civilian men were gunned down in cold blood and now they are being called militants. India has flouted international humanitarian laws applicable in the conflict situations which prohibits the killing of non-combatants. India has once again committed a heinous war crime.”

The President made these remarks during his two-day official visit to Italy while addressing various events in the cities of Brescia, Bergamo, and Cremona organized by the Pakistani-Kashmiri community-based in the administrative region of Lombardy.

President Masood Khan said that India’s draconian black laws – the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act – empower occupation forces to commit such war crimes with impunity. India, the President said, must be held accountable by the UN Security Council, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the Human Rights Council.

The President said that India by using unbridled brute force has denied the unarmed innocent Kashmiris their right to self-defense and instead demonized their indigenous freedom struggle as acts of terrorism and labeling the defenseless protestors as terrorists.—PR