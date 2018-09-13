Masood commends Leepa people bravery

Our Correspondent

Leepa

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that Leepa is the land of Ghazis and Martyrs who had liberated this beautiful valley from the Maharaja and even today are courageously facing unprovoked shelling and fire of the Indian forces from across the Line of Control. The President made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Government Degree College for Girls here Wednesday. Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Member AJK Legislative Assembly, and Chairman Public Accounts Committee also addressed the gathering.

President AJK in his address commended the people of Leepa saying that the brave people of this valley are facing Indian fire from across the Line of Control. Despite these difficulties, they have shown exemplary courage and resilience. He said that the Government will strive to address the issues faced by the people of Leepa. He said that major problems related to lack of health professionals at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Leepa will be addressed on priority. He said that soon female medical officers and a gynecologist will also be available at THQ Hospital.

He said that a tunnel connecting Leepa to the rest of the State has been planned and is now a part of the PSDP. He informed that in the first phase Rs. 500 million have been allocated for the project. In addition, he said, a Rs. 470 million road from Nelli to Leepa is under construction which will soon be completed. He said that Leepa is one of the most beautiful places and it is imperative we promote tourism here. He said that our Government will also plan to include Leepa in the proposed Tourism Corridor, which will help to make this beautiful valley a tourist destination for the general public.

The President said that we must not forget the sacrifices of brothers and sisters living in Indian Occupied Kashmir who are being subjected to unimaginable torture at the hands of the occupation forces. He said that innocent Kashmiris are being killed, illegally incarcerated, blinded by pellet guns and our womenfolk are being dishonoured. The President said that our Government will strive to rationalize the appointment of teaching faculty and will prioritise addressing the shortage of teaching staff in remote areas.

Dr Mustafa Bashir while speaking to the gathering informed that roads linking Leepa Valley to rest of AJK will be constructed. He said mini-hydropower project for Leepa has been approved and soon Leepa will be load-shedding free. Afterwards, President Azad Kashmir also visited Nokot and met the affected of the recent flash floods witnessed in the area. The locals apprised the President of the damage caused by the floods and the difficulties faced by the affectees.

While expressing his solidarity with the affectees, President Masood Khan assured that the Government would prioritise reconstruction of the damaged homes and also ensure the rehabilitation of the affectees before the onset of winters.

The President directed the district government to take measures for rehabilitation of the affectees on fast track and also explore the possibility of installing an early warning system in flood prone areas. He on the occasion also thanked Pakistan Army for taking timely steps in vacating the population. He said that due to their vigilance no casualties were reported due to the floods.