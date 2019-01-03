Masood calls for world intervention to help end Indian atrocities in IOK

Quetta

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Kashmir has expressed his gratitude to the people of Baluchistan for their unflinching support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self-determination and freedom from Indian oppression.

President Khan made these remarks while addressing the participants of a National Security Workshop organised by the Southern Command here on Wednesday.

Apprising the participants about the shocking crimes being committed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said that only an intensified and unified political and diplomatic campaign by Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir can help stop the Indian atrocities and to find a just solution of the Kashmir dispute.

The President said that India believes that it can resolve the Kashmir dispute by the use of brute force and state terrorism and by blocking all avenues for diplomacy and dialogue. This, he said, “is an illusion because India’s policy of brutalising the people of Kashmir for the past 71 years has not succeeded. It will not succeed in the future.”

The President said that former BJP government External Minister Yashwant Sinha has recently revealed that the ruling BJP is using the doctrine of brute force, advocated by Chanakya centuries ago, to kill and crush Kashmiris.

Sinha said that India did not believe in consensus, democracy or humanity (Insaniyat), but only in the use of brute force, Masood Khan added.

Sardar Masood Khan maintained that India has unleashed a proxy wars in Pakistan to punish the country for its principled stand on Kashmir. But the gallant people of Baluchistan and other provinces, through their sheer will and determination, have repulsed such dastardly moves.

The President informed his audience of the ongoing carnage in IOK especially targeting teenagers in cordon and search operations. “The occupation forces rape and dishonour women and have not even spared young girls. An eighteen month old Hina Nisar is the latest victim of the lethal pellet guns being used to blind Kashmiris”, he said. People are denied their right to offer their Juma prayers in Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

The President thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for their efforts to apprise the UN about the brutal killings in Pulwama and other cities of IOK and for instructing Embassies to highlight the horrendous human rights violations in IOK, with renewed vigour.

He said last year two comprehensive reports on human rights violations being committed with impunity by the Indian forces were released by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the British Parliament showing how Indian forces are using excessive force in a vain effort to subjugate Kashmiris. After the publication of these reports, the people of Jammu and Kashmir rightly expect from the UN Security Council and Secretary General Antonio Gutteres to take cognisance of the grave situation in Kashmir.

“The Secretary General should appoint a special envoy to take an initiative on the invocation and implementation of the Kashmir resolutions and explore additional diplomatic options under the United Nations Charter”, he said.

Speaking about the global perspective on Kashmir, the President said that we will have to shape it because nobody, especially influential capitals, will come forward voluntarily to rescue Kashmiris. “The world will respond, if we are diligent”, he said.

If the UN resolutions have not been implemented, he said, because of the Indian intransigence, the UN’s responsibility does not end there.—INP

