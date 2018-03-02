Masood attends All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir

London

The United Kingdom should take up with India human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir and, in its capacity as the permanent member of the UN Security Council, it should play a leadership role in sensitising the world body about the fast deteriorating security situation along the line of control.

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, made this appeal during a hearing on Kashmir held here today at the House of Commons by the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPG) which was chaired by Honourable Chris Leslie, Member of Parliament. The AJK President was invited as a witness to the hearing.

The APPG had also invited the IOK Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to the hearing but she did not show up.

The APPG supports the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through dialogue; seeks support from the British parliamentarians for the Kashmir cause; highlights the human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir; and seeks justice for the people of Kashmir.

At the hearing, President Masood Khan pleaded for higher visibility for the Kashmir dispute in the British Parliament and underlined the need for international intercession through the UN for the resolution of the dispute.

“India must be stopped from killing Kashmiris in their own homeland and killing civilians across the line of control”, the President said adding that this year alone India had violated the 2003 ceasefire agreement 400 times, killed 17 people and seriously injured 70.

“Thus, the situation in the occupied Kashmir is appalling and along the line of control highly alarming and this requires preventive steps by the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General”, he said.

The President urged the fourteen Members of Parliament and two Lords who were present at the hearing to help make the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) an effective peacekeeping mission. At present, there were only 44 experts supported by 71 civilians making it one of the smallest missions. In addition, India is not allowing it to work at all.—PR