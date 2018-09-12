Masood assures best possible health facilities in AJK

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the AJK government will strive to provide the best possible health facilities to its citizens, especially the people living in far-flung areas. The President made these remarks during a briefing given by the Dr Khawaja Azhar Bashir, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital, Hattian.

President Masood Khan was given a detailed briefing on the facilities provided at the Hospital and was also informed on the various issues faced by the management. During the briefing Dr Khawaja Azhar informed that DHQ Hattian is providing free emergency services to the residents of Hattian and adjoining areas. He informed that the hospital was upgraded to the status of DHQ in November 2017. He said that the newly constructed building was inaugurated in 2011 and the current facilities can accommodate 100 beds. Currently, he said, the sanctioned bed strength at DHQ Hospital is 50.

The hospital management informed that due to a deficiency of equipment, specialists and essential staff the District Headquarter Hospital is not functioning to its full capacity. He said currently 11 male doctors and 10 female doctors are catering to the public. He apprised the President that numerous sanctioned posts of specialists doctors are still vacant which need to filled. He requested for building new blocks in order to accommodate the proposed Cardiology, ENT, Eye Department, Gynea and Obs wards.

Sardar Masood Khan assured that facilities of the DHQ will be upgraded, and the requisite budget will be increased to cater to the increasing number of patients. He said the issues related to the hospital will also be taken up the minister and secretary concerned in order to expedite the allocation of funds and staff.

President AJK advised the hospital management to present the issues to the Secretary and Director General Health. He assured that the presidency would assist in facilitating the management of DHQ Hospital in addressing their genuine issues.