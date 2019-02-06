Masood asks Britain to help stop HR violations in IOK

Islamabad

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Masood Khan has stressed upon the Britain to play its due role to stop India from perpetuation of atrocities and gross human rights violations against Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir. ‘Kashmiris are struggling peacefully for achieving their right to self-determination,’ Masood Khan said while addressing the Kashmir conference in London.

He said Britain was one of the most influential countries of the world and important member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and it had the responsibility to utilise its approach in resolving Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and as per the wishes of Kashmiri people. The president Azad Kashmir asked the British parliamentarians to use their approach in stopping India from the carnage in IOK and inhumane treatment against the innocent Kashmiri people.

The conference was also addressed by different British parliamentarians, councilors, leaders of Kashmiri expatriates including Mayor Waltham stove Forest Council Cilia Lytle Jon, member British parliament and others. Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said on Tuesday India was committing genocide of Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir under the guise of democracy. ‘Pakistan will continue its support to Kashmiris till achievement of their right to self-determination,’ the minister said while addressing a ceremony to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.—INP

