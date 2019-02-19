Masood applauds PM’s stance on Pulwama attack

Observer Report

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, endorsed the statement of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, in regard to the Pulwama incident.

He said that India in the interest of peace and stability in the region should act responsibly and eschew from giving provocative statements. Prime Minister Khan in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday warned India against any misadventure and said Pakistan will immediately retaliate if India attacks.

‘The hype and fanatic frenzy whipped up in India by the ruling party and extremist groups are a systematic incitement to hatred which is violation of international law, national laws and human norms’, he said. Without any shred of evidence, he said, India has accused Pakistan of being behind the Pulwama attack. People of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan in good faith are ready for any fair, impartial and independent international investigation into the incident.

Share on: WhatsApp