Masood Akhtar stresses writing on new subjects

Veteran film and TV artiste Masood Akhtar has said that the story of the film and drama plays very important role in making the film and drama successful among the public.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that no doubt that experienced artistes are also an indicator of success of film and drama, but the story plays main role in making the production hit the box office or force the public to sit in front of the TV sets. He said that now writers of film and drama should write on new topics and attractive subjects.

He expressed satisfaction over the new writers of film and drama who have realised the public choice and are focusing on various unique subjects.—APP

