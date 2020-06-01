Mask made mandatory for everyone in LGH, PINS

In view of increasing cases of coronavirus, the heads of Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences have taken timely steps to protect the medical staff and citizens as well as patients in their institutions and it has been made mandatory for everyone entering in the LGH or PINS to wear a mask so that every citizen can protect himself/herself as well as the doctors, nurses, paramedics, patients and other people.

Talking in this regard, the heads of institutions, LGH Principal Prof Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-freed Zafar and PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that in case of severe illness or disability, the patient can take only one caregiver with him. They said that coronavirus is very dangerous but instead of being afraid of it, every citizen has to implement government SOPs and avoid negligence to defeat this virus for which these steps have been taken timely and we appeal to general public to abide by them. They added that those who served on the front line against the coronavirus without caring for their lives are the heroes of all of us for whom the whole nation pays tribute.

They said that the staff of PGMI and Ameer-ud-Din Medical College would also have to implement SOPs in any case so that their safety could be taken into consideration. Prof Zafar and Prof Khalid said that the citizens have to change their lifestyles to avoid corona and take precautionary measures to ensure maximum use of masks to cover their face and nose.