Mashhood wants schools’ active role in I-Day celebrations

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister School Education Rana Mashhood Khan said on Saturday that private schools should play an active role in the Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations, like the government institutions.

In a meeting with a delegation of Private Schools Owner Association regarding preparations of 14th August celebrations here, the minister advised them to make the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the I-day celebrations in private schools.

The Association assured the minister of celebrating the Independence Day ceremonies with national zeal.

Rana Mashhood also met a delegation from education sector of Qatar and said that promotion of education was top priority of the Punjab government, asserting, “Empowerment of youth through skills development is his greatest ambition and he extends his full cooperation for the promotion of education.” He added that new generation held the key to national development and that prosperity could only come through joint efforts of Qatar and Punjab.

The meeting also discussed different matters pertaining to education, especially promotion of bilateral cooperation in skills development, and it was agreed that partnership between Punjab and Qatar would be promoted.

The delegation appreciated the practical steps taken by the Punjab government for promotion of quality education. The minister said that a proposal regarding future plans would be forwarded to Punjab chief minister after combined efforts of TEVTA, School Education and P&DS.