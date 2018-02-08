Mashal’s killer sentenced to death, 5 get life term

Mardan University lynching case

Giving verdict in the famous lynching case of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday sentenced one accused to death. The ATC headed by the Judge Fazal Subhan Khan, also sentenced five accused to life imprisonment in its verdict, which was reserved a week back.

Mashaal Khan 23, a student of Journalism and Mass Communication Department Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, was killed and around half a dozen others wounded by hundreds of charged students in the campus on April 13 2017 under the charges of committing blasphemy. Mashaal Khan was beaten, stripped and shot to death, and his body was mutilated by a mob comprising his classmates, students and university’s employees thus sending a wave a shock and resentment all over the coun-try as the heinous act attracted strong condemnation both from government and public and also prompted Supreme Court to take Suo-Motu action.

While the Anti-terrorism court sentenced Imran Ali, who shot at Mashal, to death, it also awarded four years imprisonment to 25 other suspects and ordered to release 26 people, for being not guilty, who were accused of lynching Mashal Khan.

The learned judge of the ATC announced the verdict against each of the accused who were produced before him one by one.

In the meanwhile the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to challenge the acquittal of the 26 suspects in Mashal Khan lynching case in the high court. Ac-cording to KP government spokesman Shaukat Yousafzai MPA the verdict seems to have been announced in haste.

Mashal Khan’s brother Aimal, Khan who was present at the time of verdict an-nouncement by the ATC Haripur, has appealed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to arrest the accused who are still at large.

Talking to media outside the court Mashal’s brother said that the family wanted all the suspects to be punished as all of them were involved in the killing. Aimal Khan said he was not aware of the KP government’s decision to challenge the acquitted. “if that’s their decision, it’s a welcome one”, he said while expressing satisfaction over the court decision. Mashal khan’s brother also demanded of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to honour his promise to name the Abdul Wali Khan university after Mashal Khan adding the education of his sisters has greatly suf-fered due to Mashal’s killing in the wake of security concerns.

The family of Mashal Khan said that they would go to the high court against an anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitting 26 accused in the brutal murder.

“It’s an incomplete justice. We need full justice,” mother of Mashal Khan told media.

“How court released (some) killers who broke my son’s head, hands, shoulders on camera?” she questioned.

Strict security measures had been taken in and around Haripur Jail where the deci-sion was announced owing to the sensitivity of the case. Police guards were deployed at the residence grave of the lynched youth Mashal khan.