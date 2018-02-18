Masarrat Misbah Makeup launches new Matte Lip Collection

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Masarrat Misbah Makeup, Pakistan’s first Halal certified makeup brand has launched their newest additions to their line including eyeliner, new shades of liquid lipsticks and matte lipsticks.

Liquid Lipstick from MM offers 3 new shades to the range. It’s a universal colour range and long lasting, which does not fade.

It’s suitable for anyone who is looking for rich and pigmented liquid lipstick. MM just gives you that in one application.

The second product from the range is the ultra-Matte Luxe lipsticks that are a must-have for any season.

These are highly recommended for those who are looking for pure pigmented lip colours in just one stroke. Matte Luxe offers long-lasting wear with Shea butter and Vitamin E.

Perfect Wear Eyeliner – Noir from the MM makeup range is your solution to dramatic and sleek eyeliner creations.

Their new brush applicator lets you create any version of your favourite cat eye.

“I am thankful to all those who have supported us through our journey and we look forward to your support in future as we.

These newly launched lipstick shades are the ones in demand and are for anyone who is looking for pigmented and high-quality appealing colours.

With the Perfect Wear Eyeliner, you can get a smooth stroke in one go getting a perfect eyeliner look.” Masarrat Misbah, the founder of Masarrat Makeup said.