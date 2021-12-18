Masarrat Aalam urges world to respond to HR abuses in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurri-yat Conference, Masarrat Aalam Butt, has de-manded of the international community to respond to the human rights abuses in the territory in the same manner as it did in cases of former Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail to the United Nations Secretary General called for appointment of the International Criminal Tribunal for Jammu and Kashmir to inves-tigate the war crimes being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

He said, keeping in view the hell like situation in Jammu and Kashmir, illegally occupied by India, it has become highly imperative to address the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Na-tions Security Council resolutions for peace and prosperity in South Asia and the rest of the world.

Following is the full text of the letter: A mes-sage from Tihar jail Delhi His Excellency, The Sec-retary General, United Nations Organisation,

New York, USA. Your Highness;

I hope you are familiar with the deteriorating situation regarding human rights abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of its occupation forces. The recent upsurge in extrajudicial killings in fake encounters carried out by the Indian men in uniform, in the broad daylight has created a terror atmosphere in the nook and corner of the occupied territory and a deep sense of insecurity has caused panic among the besieged people of Kashmir. The arbitrary arrests especially of the women residents of the occupied territory for raising slogans for their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the systematic custodial killings have become a routine matter.

The freedom loving people of Kashmir have been left at the mercy of more than one million In-dian occupational forces who have been shielded by draconian laws.

Normal life is a distant dream for the people in Kashmir who are living a miserable life under the shadow of a war. People are deprived of their fundamental rights and are treated worse than animals.

Your Excellency, UN Charter imposes an obli-gation upon the United Nations to address the hu-man rights situation and adopt special measures regarding the places where from reports of consis-tent and gross violations of human rights are re-ceived. UN has acted in context of several such situations including the ones in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. UN Security Council appointed war crime tribunals to punish the perpetrators of crimes against humanity and violations of International Humanitarian Law, both in Bosnia and Rwanda.

The illegally incarcerated Chairman of All Par-ties Hurriyat Conference demands that international community should respond to the human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir, in the same manner as it did in case of former Yugoslavia and Rwanda and appoint a war crime tribunal for Jammu and Kashmir. Suffering humanity in Kashmir deserves to be heard and responded by the international hu-man rights organizations, also.

Your Excellency, Indian Government should be persuaded to give free access to global human rights groups to take firsthand information about the wide-spread genocide, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, desecration of dignity and honour, rape and molestation of women and vandalising of residential homes, at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Keeping in view the hell like situation in Jammu and Kashmir, illegally occupied by India, it has become highly imperative to address the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Secu-rity Council resolutions for the larger interests of peace and