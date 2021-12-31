Masarrat Aalam calls for march towards Jamia Masjid Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of All Parties Hurri-yat Conference, Masarrat Aalam Butt, has strongly denounced the occupation authorities for disallow-ing Juma prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srina-gar for the last one year, terming it the violation of religious rights of the Kashmiri people.

Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail urged the Kashmiri masses to march towards the Jamia Masjid, tomorrow, to reg-ister protest against the authorities’ action.

He said the people of IIOJK, who have always resisted such acts, will march towards the Jamia Masjid Srinagar to offer Friday’s prayers there. He said the people will also lodge a forceful protest against Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist govern-ment’s latest assault on the demography of the terri-tory by selling the Kashmiris’ land and natural re-sources to non-locals. He said that the Khateebs in the Juma addresses in their respective mosques will make people aware about India’s nefarious designs of changing the demography of IIOJK.

It is to mention here that the administration of IIOJK on Monday signed 39 MoUs worth Rs 18,300 crore with India’s real estate investors in the name of development of housing and commercial projects in the territory.

The APHC Chairman said the colonial move is aimed at grabbing the land of Kashmiri people and settling the Indian citizens in the territory. He ap-pealed to the international bodies including the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Coop-eration to stop India from altering the demographic status of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman in a state-ment issued in Srinagar denounced in strong terms the brazen violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions by India regarding the Kashmir dispute. He said that India had promised before the world community to give the people of Jammu and Kashmir their right to self-determination through a free and fair plebiscite several decades ago and this commitment still remained unfulfilled.

The spokesman denounced the repeal of the land laws, large scale sale of land to the non-local entrepreneurs, capitalists and the outsiders, issuing lacs of domicile certificates, destroying the local infrastructures and widespread plunder of natural resources of IIOJK. He said the sole purpose of these Indian nefarious actions is to prolong its colo-nial rule in IIOJK which the brave people of Kash-mir have never accepted.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secre-tary General to fulfill his obligations regarding set-tlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.—KMS