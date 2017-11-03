Masarrat Aalam Butt presented in Srinagar court

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt was produced before a court in Srinagar in a fake case registered against him in 2006.

Advocate Shabbir Ahmed Butt, who represents the Muslim League Chairman, submitted before the court that Masarrat Aalam Butt should be shifted from Jammu jail to Srinagar because of his falling health and also the High Court had quashed his 35th PSA on October 27. Putting him in Kotbhalwal Jail, Jammu, is, therefore unwarranted, he demanded.

The court while hearing the case observed that the 35th PSA’s quashing orders should be handed over to the Kotbhalwal Jail authorities, and if he is not needed in any case there, the court will take the present plea into consideration. The next hearing of the case is listed on November 22.

The JKML in a statement expressed deep concern over the deteriorating health of Masarrat Aalam Butt in jail.

Meanwhile, family members of Abdul Samad Inqalabi told media that police were not presenting him in the court of law for hearing. They said Inqalabi is suffering from many ailments and is being deprived of medical assistance in Kathua Jail in Jammu.

Inqalabi was arrested by Indian Army in July this year from Tral town of Pulwama district during a raid on the house of Burhan Wani. He was later handed over to police and subsequently booked and sent to Srinagar Central Jail before being shifted to Kathua jail. His case has been listed for next hearing on November 20.—KMS