Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, Communist Party of India leader, M Y Tarigami while taunting the puppet regime for continuously detaining the resistance leaders under draconian law, Public Safety Act, has said that Muslim League chief, Masarrat Aalam Butt, has been awarded degree of PSAs. Tarigami, who is also the member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, raising the concern of overuse of PSA in Kashmir, told the house that he had not seen Masarrat Aalam for long.—KMS