MAS responded to 16,917 emergencies

Staff Reporter

Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) has responded to 16,917 emergencies in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Sahiwal during the last three months after its inception in October 10, 2017.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the MAS has responded to 11,689 emergencies in Lahore, 3,646 in Multan, 1,002 in Gujranwala and 580 in Sahiwal.

The MAS has reduced the burden of other rescue ambulances as 11,117 emergencies out of total 16,917 emergencies were provided emergency first aid at the incident site by professionally trained MAS staff and no ambulance or shifting was required to hospitals. This led to significant cost saving and burden of hospita-ls.

MAS responded to 11,096 road traffic accidents, 4,343 medical emergencies, 353 fall from height, 561 work occupational injuries, 216 crime incidents, 3 drowning emergencies, 134 fire emergencies, 3 building collapse, 1 Furnace Blast and 207 emergencies of miscellaneous nature.

It was also found from the citizen feedback that public was fully benefited and satisfied from the services of motorbike ambulance.

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) DG Dr Rizwan Naseer said that MAS inaugurated on October 10, 2017 by Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has proven to be an extremely effective and efficient addition in the fleet of PES which would not only improve rescue response time but also ensure first hand management of victims.

The DG directed to ensure provision of timely, quality and professional emergency services to all citizens.