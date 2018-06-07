MAS manages 100,000 emergencies in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated all the divisional emergency officers & staff of Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) on managing 100,000 emergencies in Punjab while maintaining its average response time of 4 minutes.

Presiding over a meeting of Rescue Officers at the Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday, Dr. Rizwan Naseer said due to effective response by the MAS, the overall emergency response of the Punjab Emergency Service had also been improved significantly as the Motorbike Ambulance Service provides effective response to traffic crashes & medical emergencies.

The DG further said the Motorbike First Responders had enhanced operational efficiency of Rescue 1122 and overcome urban challenges in emergency response by ensuring immediate first hand professional handling of emergency victims and significantly improve the sense of safety amongst citizens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Motorbike Ambulance Service was launched on October 10, 2017 at Divisional Headquarters in Punjab including Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Rawalpindi with 900 Motorbike Ambulances & Emergency Medical Technicians.

The DG was informed that the MAS has responded to 54,302 traffic crashes, 36,198 medical emergencies, 1845 emergencies of fall from height, 3110 occupational emergencies.