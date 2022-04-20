Maryyium Aurangzeb calls for end to process of disseminating baseless, concocted news

The federal minister also said there was no veracity in the news about the deployment of police and administrative staff at any place.

Maryyium Aurangzeb urged editorial writers and media persons to confirm before the publication of any such baseless news. She also asked social media users to reject such negative propaganda.

Marriyum Aurangzeb takes charge as Information Minister

Maryyium Aurangzeb assumed charges as the new information minister on Tuesday.

On her arrival at the Ministry of Information, the federal minister was warmly welcomed

by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and other senior officials of the ministry. On this occasion, the minister was briefed regarding the working and affairs of the ministry.

vowed to promote links between MoIB, media

After assuming the charge of the information and broadcasting ministry, Maryyium Aurangzeb said that promoting links between the Ministry of Information (MoIB) and the media would be her topmost priority.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the present government fully believed in freedom of expression and independence of media.

“We will take all possible steps for the welfare of media houses, organizations and the journalist community,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said.