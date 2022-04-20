Maryyium Aurangzeb calls for end to process of disseminating baseless, concocted news

Islamabad: Maryyium Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, on Wednesday called for an end to the process of disseminating baseless and concocted news by a section of media and social media websites after the assumption of office of Prime Minister by Shehbaz Sharif.
In a statement, she rejected the news about declaring any other place Camp Office except the Prime Minister’s House, and called such news “baseless and a pack of lies.”
The federal minister also said there was no veracity in the news about the deployment of police and administrative staff at any place.
Maryyium Aurangzeb urged editorial writers and media persons to confirm before the publication of any such baseless news. She also asked social media users to reject such negative propaganda.
Marriyum Aurangzeb takes charge as Information Minister
Maryyium Aurangzeb assumed charges as the new information minister on Tuesday.
On her arrival at the Ministry of Information, the federal minister was warmly welcomed
by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and other senior officials of the ministry. On this occasion, the minister was briefed regarding the working and affairs of the ministry.
vowed to promote links between MoIB, media
After assuming the charge of the information and broadcasting ministry, Maryyium Aurangzeb said that promoting links between the Ministry of Information (MoIB) and the media would be her topmost priority.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the present government fully believed in freedom of expression and independence of media.
“We will take all possible steps for the welfare of media houses, organizations and the journalist community,” Marriyum Aurangzeb said.