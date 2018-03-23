Maryam’s sharp tongue steering PML-N into a dead end: Nisar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former interior minister and disgruntled PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar on Thursday issued a sharp warning to party supremo Nawaz Sharif saying that his daughter Maryam’s “sharp tongue” was steering the party into a dead end.

Nisar, who appeared to have developed differences with the party last year following Nawaz’s disqualification from public office, said that although he had removed himself from national politics, he remained involved in politics at a constituency level.

The former minister expressed regret that he had been the target of personal attacks originating from a very specific source. “These personal attacks, which range from ‘jokes’ to sarcastic remarks, and even association with events which never transpired, are being used to target my identity,” he said “The only pawn evident is someone who has no political or ideological association with the PML-N. A puppet does not dance on its own,” he added.

He claimed to have exercised “extreme patience” dealing with the situation for the past year, adding that he had tried to avoid behaving in a way that could harm the party.

“When they could not find anything else, they went ahead and appointed certain journalists to ask predetermined questions to ridicule me,” he claimed. Addressing Nawaz Sharif directly, Nisar said: “A person does not bestow favours on others, it is God who does so.