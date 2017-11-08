Maryam’s plea to remove Calibri forgery accusations accepted

ISLAMABAD : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court on Wednesday accepted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz’s plea filed against accusing her of high Calibri forgery.

Maryam Nawaz along with her father Nawaz Sharif and husband Captain (r) Safdar appeared in the court during which, the section regarding submitting fake documents to Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was omitted.

The NAB prosecutor, afterwards, announced to prove the allegations during trial.

Earlier, JIT declared the documents presented by Maryam Nawaz as forged, saying that the Calibri font was not available for public use then i..e . before January 31, 2007.

Originally published by INP