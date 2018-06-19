Maryam’s papers accepted for NA-125

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz for National Assembly constituency NA-125 has been accepted after the returning officer announced the verdict on Monday, rejecting all the objections against the nomination papers submitted by former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid challenged the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz.

The counsel of Dr Rashid raised several objections over the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz including bank loans, issuance of three passparts and allegedly hiding the assets.

The rival candidate’s counsel claimed that Maryam Nawaz has mis-declared her agriculture land and didn’t provide correct details in her nomination papers.

The returning officer reserved the verdict after hearing objections and arguments of Advocate Pervez Malik, who represented the former premier’s daughter.

Malik while rejecting the objections, contended that her client has declared all details in her nomination papers.

Maryam is contesting the election from the NA constituency from Lahore where her mother Kulsoom Nawaz had won by-election in October, last year.

The NA-125 seat, which was NA-120 before the fresh delimitations, had fallen vacant after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28, 2017.

In the 2013 polls, Nawaz Sharif had contested and won this NA seat.He was first elected from this constituency during the elections in 1985 held under Gen Zial ul Haque. Benazir Bhutto-led Pakistan People’s Party and other opponents of the military regime had boycotted the non-party elections.