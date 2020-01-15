Maryam’s name removal from ECL LHC seeks response from govt

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought written response from federal government to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s request for the removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Maryam in her petition has asked the LHC to order the government to remove her name from ECL. A divisional bench of the LHC headed by Judge Tariq Abbassi heard the petition the court was told by Maryam’s lawyer that his client had received a letter by the government on Tuesday night, denying to remove her name from ECL. The bench was told that on December 9, the court had directed the federal government to decide upon Maryam’s request within a week. But it took more than a month to decide and inform her of the final decision. The federal government’s counsel informed the court that the cabinet had decided not to remove Maryam’s name from the ECL.