Maryam’s ECL appeal LHC gives govt 7 days to decide on petition

STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE The Lahore High Court on Monday, while disposing of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List, directed the federal government’s review committee to decide on the matter within seven days. A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, took up the PML-N vice president’s petition seeking the removal of her name from the ECL and directed the review committee to issue its decision as per the law. During the proceedings, Maryam’s lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar said that the court should change her petition’s status to “pend-

ing” and direct the government to decide on the review application. However, the court said they didn’t want to increase the pressure on the government by doing so and disposed of the petition, directing the government to decide on the review application.

On Saturday, Maryam filed a petition in the LHC seeking the removal of her name from the ECL. Maryam is currently on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which she is a suspect, but her name remains on the no-fly list. Her father, Nawaz Sharif, travelled to London last month after the government and courts granted him permission to fly abroad on medical grounds. During the proceedings, Maryam’s lawyer said through allegations of corruption and corrupt practices, his client’s name was placed on the ECL. He said that without hearing her stance, Maryam’s name was placed on the Exit Control List.

According to Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, the federal government had opposed the ECL Ordinance. Justice Najafi said under Section 3 of the ECL Ordinance, they could file a review application before the federal government.

Maryam’s counsel said they have not submitted any application with the government to remove her name from the ECL, adding that there was no better forum than the court to address the matter.

He said that government ministers were constantly saying they wouldn’t let Maryam go abroad, adding that the government itself didn’t want to her to go abroad. Justice Najafi said they should submit a request with the federal government so that they can decide on the matter.