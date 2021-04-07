Maryam’s bail plea adjourned for indefinite period

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday took up a National Accountability Bureau case challenging PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s bail in Chaudhary sugar mills case.

A LHC division bench led by Justice Sarfraz Dogar heard the case. Maryam Nawaz had submitted her response to National Accountability Bureau.

A NAB prosecutor had asked the bench to give more time to go through her response and move a rejoinder.

The court allowed more time to NAB to submit rejoinder and put off further hearing of the case for an indefinite period.

Maryam Nawaz in her reply earlier had said that NAB summoned her for questioning in the case after a gap of 14 months.

She had accused that NAB was targeting her to suppress her voice/ actions are aimed at stifling opposition leaders’ voice.

She had said that NAB had turned into an institution of political engineering and its chairman the government’s spokesperson.