Maryam will not request govt to travel for son’s wedding in UK

Staff Reporter Lahore

The nikkah ceremony of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son will take place in London later this month, but Maryam on Wednesday said she “will not make any request” to the government to seek permission to travel abroad on the occasion.

According to the wedding invite shared on Twitter by the PML-N leader, the nikkah of Junaid Safdar with Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of Mr and Mrs Saifur Rahman Khan, will be held on Aug 22.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL (Exit Control List),” Maryam wrote.

In a second tweet, she recalled that she was in jail when her mother Kalsoom Nawaz passed away due to cancer.