Maryam warns ‘vote thieves’ ahead of AJK elections

Our Correspondent

Islamgarh, AJK PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday warned “vote thieves” against attempting to steal the upcoming election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir scheduled to take place on July 25.

Addressing a campaign rally in AJK’s Islamgarh, Maryam said: “Remember [this] vote thieves, if you steal the election, then the Kashmiris won’t let it slide. This is not 2018 […] when you stole the election and the PML-N silently accepted it.

“This is no longer that same PML-N. This is the PML-N from Daska, which caught vote thieves during the fog and presented them before the people.”

Maryam was referring to the by-election in the Daska (NA-75) constituency that was marred by violence, rigging and the disappearance of over 20 presiding officers.

“I warn vote thieves who are lurking, waiting for the AJK election. If you try to stop the PML-N, try to change [ballot] boxes and change the results, then something very bad is going to happen,” Maryam said.

The PML-N vice president called upon the people to protect their votes. Addressing the crowd, she told the people to wait at the polling stations until they receive authenticated results on polling day.

Maryam claimed that the PML-N had already won the election and the people of AJK had made the decision in the party’s favour. “I promise you that there will be a [new] dawn of development in AJK on July 26.”

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif represented Kashmir’s development and occupied Kashmir’s freedom, Maryam claimed.

She also called upon the people to refrain from voting for those who had turned their backs on the party. “Those who can’t be loyal to their political party, can’t be loyal to the nation.”