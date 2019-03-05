Maryam voices concern for Nawaz’s health

Observer Report

Lahore

Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday claimed that her father Nawaz Sharif experienced five episodes of angina over the past week, and that the PTI-led government’s “callousness” towards his health is putting at risk his health and life.

aryam, after visiting her father at Kot Lakhpat jail, where the former prime minister is serving a seven-year jail term awarded to him in the Al Azizia corruption case, through a series of tweets called into question what she called was “heartlessness, hostility and political victimisation meted out to Mian Nawaz Sharif”.

Mian Nawaz Sharif’s doctor and I met him at Kot Lakhpat jail. During the meeting, he had an episode of angina and asked for his nitrate spray. It was then that he divulged that he has had similar attacks 4 times in last week. He reiterated that he will neither report [it] nor complain [about it].”

“There is no treatment offered to him even when he is taken to and kept in the hospital for days. He says he doesn’t want to be in the hospital as an excuse or escape or just for the sake of it.

Share on: WhatsApp