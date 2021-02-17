Maryam urges PM to speak with relatives of Baloch missing people

Observer Report Islamabad

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak with the relatives of the Baloch missing persons who had staged a protest at D-Chowk.

“You have been placed in the corridors of power,” she said in a message to the prime minister and his government. “It is your duty to listen to these people.”

Maryam said the government should inform relatives of the missing persons of their fate, adding that “victims are victims, they should not be associated with any province.”

“I want to say this to the army chief and DG ISI as well: They are citizens of your country, they are your daughters, your mothers,” Maryam said. “Come talk to them. Resolve the issues that can be solved. Produce the people who are alive in courts and those who are not [alive] at least tell them (the families) that they are not alive.”

She said the prime minister should come to the D-Chowk and talk to the protesters, saying that the missing persons commission held no value. “You haven’t accepted any commission till date. A commission is of no use,” she said, describing it as ‘eyewash’. Maryam said if anyone has committed a crime, then there were courts in the country to deal with it in accordance with the judicial process.

“The state is responsible for the protection of its citizens,” she said, reiterating her stance that if a missing person is guilty of any crime, they should be tried in court.

“They say a lot of things before coming into power. Later, compulsions come in the way,” said the PML-N leader, taking a jibe at the PTI government.