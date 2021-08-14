Maryam tests Corona positive again

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The second corona test of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday also come positive.

Family sources confirmed that she is still suffering from the disease. Doctors have instructed Maryam Nawaz to take more precautions

. Maryam Nawaz has been suffering from corona for the last one month. The first report of Maryam Nawaz’s illness was made by PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb.

She wrote in her tweet that Maryam Nawaz’s Corona test has come positive after which she has quarantined herself. She appealed for speedy recovery of all patients including Maryam Nawaz Sharif.