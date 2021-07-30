Maryam terms Sialkot by-election as ‘selection’

Observer Report Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday termed PP-38 Sialkot by-election as ‘selection’.

In a post on the social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader said that the reality will be exposed in next General Elections.

The government which is getting bad wishes from the people will never receive support from them, she added.

The reaction came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar won the by-election of PP-38 Sialkot with a margin of 7,117 votes, as per unofficial and unconfirmed count.

Baryar came out on top with 60,588 votes, while PML-N candidate came in second place with 53,471 votes.