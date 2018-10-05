Maryam terms Shehbaz arrest effort to influence by-polls

ISLAMABAD : In her reaction to the arrest of the party president, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif was summoned in connection with Punjab Saaf Pani Company case, but then NAB arrested him in Ashiana case.

She noted that the former government of Punjab led by the then Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had itself pointed out corruption in the Ashiana case.

“Arresting the PML-N president only 10 days ahead of by-elections in the country is an effort to influence the polls,” the party leader said while speaking to media.

She maintained that her party was being victimised on the pretext of accountability.

“Neither a minus-one could take place, nor the PML-N could be split, which is why these steps are being taken,” Marriyum contended.

She further said the party leaders were gathering in Lahore to finalise a future strategy.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah condemned the way in which Shehbaz Sharif was arrested, calling it an insult to Parliament.

“The government should avoid politics of revenge and is taking such steps due to the failure of its 100-day programme, ”Shah said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a news conference was asked about the arrest but did not comment.

“I wouldn’t want to comment without reading the case and want to leave it at that.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Parliamentary party on Friday while strongly reacting to the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said that the Leader of Opposition cannot be arrested without the permission of National Assembly Speaker.

