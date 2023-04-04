Maryam takes aim at SC judges after verdict

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz took aim at the Supreme Court of Pakistan judges after the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election verdict.

She tweeted on Tuesday that parliament should play its role in a bid to hold accountable those who were providing facilities to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

She maintained that just rejecting the verdict is not enough, now is the time for parliament to make efforts to stop this facilitation of PTI through legal and constitutional ways.

“Today’s verdict is the last attack of the conspiracy, which was started by handing over the Punjab government to Imran Khan after rewriting the constitution,” she added.

She trolled some tweets giving a reaction over the SC’s verdict in the Punjab polls delay case and said it is not enough for the Federal Cabinet to reject the decision.

She stated that this bench of Supreme Court has now taken the responsibility of doing what the former chief justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, did in 2018.