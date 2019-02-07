Maryam stern warning to Imran over Nawaz’s health

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Maryam Nawaz has issued a stern warning to the Imran Khan’s government regarding health of her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Shortly after Nawaz Sharif was shifted to back to Kot Lakhpat Jail from Services Hospital, where he was being treated for cardiac ailments, Maryam Nawaz said, “God forbids, if any harm comes to my father Government will be held responsible.”

Maryam said, one after another medical boards were formed, first Nawaz Sharif was shifted to PIC and then to Services Hospital, where there is no cardiac department, now again they tried to shift him to PIC again but he refused to be shifted saying it doesn’t feel appropriate for him to be wandering around nor he was ready to be insulted and asked the authorities to shift him back to jail.

Share on: WhatsApp