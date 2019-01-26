Maryam spreading fake news about father’s health, says PTI govt

Lahore

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led provincial government on Friday criticised Maryam Nawaz for what it said propagating false news about the health of her father Nawaz Sharif who is serving a sentence at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

‘Maryam Nawaz is spreading false and fabricated news about her father’s health. Her tweets are nothing beyond blackmailing and getting [political] mileage,’ said a spokesperson for the Punjab government.

Responding to tweets by the former prime minister’s daughter, he said Sharif is being provided proper medical facilities. Besides, he added, no member of the Sharif family was barred from meeting him inside the prison.

‘Sharif family can meet Nawaz Sharif whenever it desires except Thursday. A jail doctor gives him a check-up on a daily basis.’

The spokesman said a medical board comprising doctors from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was constituted on the recommendation of Sharif’s personal doctor. On PIC’s advice, he was moved to the hospital for a medical check-up and that a large medical board has been constituted now to examine his health, he added.

In a tweet on Monday, Maryam regretted that she had been told that her father was unwell and was being taken to the PIC tomorrow but she and her family had no knowledge of it.

A day earlier, the former prime minister lamented that he was being denied the right to treatment by the government. ‘I am not well. I am suffering from pain in my arm and chest,’ he said while speaking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders who met him inside the prison.

‘I am being denied treatment which is my right on humanitarian grounds,’ the PML-N supremo said and called on the government to fulfill its responsibility of ensuring his proper treatment. ‘In what law, inmates have no right to treatment,’ he questioned, maintaining that he stuck to his principled stance as no one could force him to bow down to anybody.—INP

