Maryam slams husband Safdar over ‘anti-PML-N statement’

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday slammed her husband Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar for issuing an “anti-party” statement.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Safdar had lashed out at party policies earlier Friday. “The party’s narrative of respecting the public mandate (vote ko izzat do) was very strong earlier but we dishonoured it the day we voted for the extension of (former) army chief General (Qamar Javed) Bajwa,” he added.

When asked why Nawaz Sharif did not oppose the extension, Safdar said that PML-N supreme leader was misled. “Some people went to Nawaz Sharif and apprised him about the benefits [of giving extension]… Nawaz Sharif should reveal the names who made him take this wrong decision,” he added.

Safdar said that he does not see Maryam becoming the prime minister of the country anytime soon.