Maryam should tell father to face trial: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday lambasted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her speech, the latter made, in Sheikhupura after visiting the family of jailed party leader JavedLatif.

Responding to Maryam Nawaz’s speech, Zartaj Gul said, she should avoid propagating narratives rather ask her father to come back to Pakistan and face trail for his corruption charges.

She said, “Maryam Nawaz should not make speeches, better tell Abaji (father) to catch the first flight and come to Pakistan and appear in the courts.”

The Minister of State added that the PML-N speaks in favor of the judiciary when the verdicts are in their favor.

“Why don’t they shed light on the verdicts in which Mian Sahib (Mian Nawaz Sharif) has been declared an absconder? Why don’t you recognize those Court decisions?” she questioned Maryam Nawaz.—APP