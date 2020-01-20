Maryam seeks court help to meet her ailing father

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has filed another petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday seeking permission to travel abroad for inquiring after the health of her ailing father. She has filed the petition through her lawyer Khawaja Amjad Parvez.

The two-member LHC bench will hear the petition Tuesday (today). In the petition, the PML-N leader stated that condition of her father has been deteriorating day by day and No one else knows medical history of Nawaz Sharif better than her, she added. The latest medical report of Nawaz Sharif has also been enclosed with the petition. Maryam Nawaz has requested the court to grant her permission to visit abroad for inquiring the health of her father. Federal government, NAB and others have been made party in the petition.

Earlier, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry.

In November, Maryam Nawaz had been granted bail by LHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against two surety bonds worth 10 million and submission of her passport.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif.