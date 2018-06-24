Maryam says Kulsoom’s health showing positive indicators

LONDON : Maryam Nawaz—Nawaz Sharif’s political heir-apparent—on Sunday stated that there were positive indicators about Kulsoom Nawaz’s health.

She was talking to media here in London Sunday.

Maryam added that Kulsoom responded to the voices.

On Wednesday, she was readmitted to the London’s Harley Street Clinic after her condition deteriorated, due to which she was taken to the emergency unit where she was being constantly monitored.

In 2017, Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnosed with throat cancer after which she was undergoing treatment in London