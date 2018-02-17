Maryam says judiciary to be paid in the same coin

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Publicly ridiculing the top judiciary of the country, Maryam Nawaz the daughter of the deposed Prime Minster Mian Nawaz Sharif in reference to Supreme Courts remarks against PML supremo, Friday declared in categorical tone that the judiciary would be paid in the same coin.

“Listen Mr. Chief Justice you will get the matching response if you continue resorting to using the same language against Mian Nawaz Sharif that was used by PTI Chief Imran Khan on the container”. She threatened while addressing the social media convention in Mansehra, the home town of her spouse Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar.

Delivering a fiery speech Maryam Nawaz, likely to be the political heir of Mian Nawaz Sharif, said the verdict against them will now be passed by the masses and not the courts. “The court of the people has exonerated Nawaz Sharif; One after the other, the people’s court gave its verdict, as it did in Lodhran.

The Verdict will now be passed by the people and not the courts” She said in a defying tone.

Maryam said insulting an elected prime minister was tantamount to insulting the people adding there was no need to put Nawaz Sharif on the exit control list (ECL). “We are not going to run away from this country. Our ancestors are buried here. We will live and die here,” she said.

The deposed Prime Minister’s daughter alleged that the elected Prime Ministers were sentenced to death and declared a hijacker,” she said, referring to previous court rulings against Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.

She asked the higher judiciary to what action did it take against a cleric or former dictator when they uttered insulting remakes for judiciary. “The more you try to suppress the voice of Nawaz Sharif, the stronger he will emerge”, she said in reference to court proceedings against her father who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year.

She also came hard on the PTI Chief Imran Khan everything connected to Imran is a lie, including the change he promised to bring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said despite fielding strong candidate the PTI suffered defeat by a relatively weaker PML candidate in the Lodhran by-election saying the PTI leaders were now finding no place to hide.