Maryam says her daughter ‘out of danger’

Staff Reporter Lahore

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)- vice-president Maryam Nawaz, on Monday, said that her eldest daughter Mehrunnisa Safdar is out of danger, but she had suffered a serious head injury. A day earlier, the eldest daughter of the PML-N vice-president had met a road accident and suffered serious injuries, while she was immediately rushed to the hospital where the surgery was performed. “Thank you, everyone, for your prayers and good wishes. My daughter is severely injured with a bad head injury but Alhamdolillahi Rabb-Al-Aalameen, she is out of danger. Allah bless you all,” Maryam Nawaz tweeted on Monday.

Upon hearing the news, Maryam had cancelled her trip to Karachi ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s jalsa in Hyderabad on February 9.